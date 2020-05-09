Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) is Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Cogent Communications accounts for 3.0% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Cogent Communications worth $46,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 30,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth $1,177,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 79,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $475,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,428.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

CCOI traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $79.14. 382,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,876. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $92.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.18. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.25.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 347.37%.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

