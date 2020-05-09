Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $104.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $1,008,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,309,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,612 shares of company stock worth $2,792,263. 56.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 678,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,025,000 after purchasing an additional 370,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth about $36,018,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,242,000 after acquiring an additional 290,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,019,000 after acquiring an additional 177,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 601,445.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 132,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,356,000 after acquiring an additional 132,318 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COLM traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,593. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.16.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $568.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.75 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

