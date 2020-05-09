Columbus Macro LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,809 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $76.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,388,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,640,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

