Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,829,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,334 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,016,868,000 after purchasing an additional 506,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,140,195,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,979,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,797,820. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

