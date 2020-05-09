Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Price Up 12%

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) was up 12% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.96, approximately 137,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 273,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Commercial Vehicle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $189.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

