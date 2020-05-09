Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) will report $3.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.01 billion and the highest is $3.55 billion. Conagra Brands reported sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $11.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.76 billion to $11.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.23 billion to $10.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAG. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

CAG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.52. 2,258,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.38. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $35.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.29%.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $9,492,198.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,296 shares of company stock worth $9,923,922 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.