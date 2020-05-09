Congress Park Capital LLC Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,455 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,411,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,606. The company has a market capitalization of $131.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.00. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

