ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,056,660 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $94,145,000 after purchasing an additional 174,075 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 201.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056,660 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $94,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,785 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.7% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 66,773 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 13,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COP traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.08. 6,974,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,428,214. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. Mizuho lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

