Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,357,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,569,000 after acquiring an additional 273,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,235,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.94. 2,317,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,645. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.60. The company has a market capitalization of $134.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

