Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Capco Asset Management LLC

Capco Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 98.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,489 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.1% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 439,236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $125,240,000 after purchasing an additional 34,850 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $1,239,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

COST traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $305.94. 2,317,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,645. The firm has a market cap of $134.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

