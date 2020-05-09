Craig Hallum Downgrades Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) to Hold

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Varonis Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.54.

Varonis Systems stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.28. The stock had a trading volume of 698,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 0.97. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $93.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 93.70% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza bought 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,049.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,613. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Segev-Gal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,524 shares in the company, valued at $828,028.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,094 shares of company stock worth $10,748,948. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,001,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 13,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

