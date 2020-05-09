Craig Hallum Lowers Knowles (NYSE:KN) Price Target to $19.00

Knowles (NYSE:KN) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $21.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.85% from the company’s previous close.

KN has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of KN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.52. 894,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,987. Knowles has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $22.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 million. Knowles had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Knowles will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, Director Ronald Steven Jankov purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 26.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,453,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,448,000 after buying an additional 306,930 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth $178,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 39.8% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 50,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Knowles by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Knowles by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 13,964 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

