Creative Planning Buys 1,555,849 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,158,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.6% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $729,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,458.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 899,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,475,000 after acquiring an additional 882,882 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,001,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,201,000 after acquiring an additional 583,712 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,998,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,731,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,471,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.03. 340,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,403. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $100.90 and a twelve month high of $156.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.49.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

