Creative Planning Buys 24,935,058 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1,388.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,730,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,935,058 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.3% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Creative Planning owned about 11.25% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $639,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.71. 1,308,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,912,952. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

