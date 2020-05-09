Creative Planning Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,429 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $22,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

NYSE:KO traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,907,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,889,552. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65. The company has a market capitalization of $191.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

