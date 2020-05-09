Creative Planning Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $27,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 657,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,978,000 after purchasing an additional 213,289 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 405,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,968,000 after purchasing an additional 62,118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.83. 1,244,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,392. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

