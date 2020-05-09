Creative Planning Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,468,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913,681 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Creative Planning owned about 1.33% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $212,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 82,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 250,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 169,023 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 445,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,199,000 after purchasing an additional 31,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $338,000.

SCHX stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.87. 1,735,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,453. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $81.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

