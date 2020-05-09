Creative Planning Grows Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,020,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665,111 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 34.07% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $133,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 631,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 76,024 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 622,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 357,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,681,000.

EWX stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.02. 49,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,639. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.86. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $47.30.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

