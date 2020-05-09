Creative Planning Has $15.29 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $727,585,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 277.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,853 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,081 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $88,799,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,343,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,419,000 after acquiring an additional 749,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,395,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,977. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.34. The stock has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Standpoint Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.32.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.