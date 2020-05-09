Creative Planning Has $16.77 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.14% of Dover worth $16,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dover by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,883,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,658,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,316,000 after buying an additional 94,641 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dover by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,574,000 after purchasing an additional 83,640 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in Dover by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,123,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,537,000 after purchasing an additional 260,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Dover by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,103,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,158,000 after purchasing an additional 86,604 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 1,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.60 per share, with a total value of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at $573,129.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

DOV traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.23. 588,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.59. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.