Creative Planning Has $17.15 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,690 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 213.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 74,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PM traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $72.00. 5,557,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,334,597. The stock has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.56. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.17%.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.