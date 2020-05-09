Creative Planning Has $20.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,057 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $20,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,980,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,698.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,204,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,606 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,601,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,713 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $99,726,000. Finally, Strid Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,626,000.

VEU stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.00. 2,946,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,500,192. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

