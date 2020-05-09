Creative Planning Has $25.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,157 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.37% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $25,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.59. The stock had a trading volume of 534,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,120. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.23. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

