Creative Planning Has $316.78 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 150.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,310,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,205,249 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Creative Planning owned approximately 6.16% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $316,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,454,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,768 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,460,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,995,000 after purchasing an additional 544,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,681,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,768,000 after purchasing an additional 369,360 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,178,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,005,000 after purchasing an additional 102,276 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,924,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,047,000 after purchasing an additional 189,448 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.33. 2,305,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,437. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

