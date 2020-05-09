Creative Planning Has $37 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 373,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,734 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $36,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 971.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,164,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,864 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,619,000 after buying an additional 1,389,374 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,748.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 877,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 871,222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,627,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,077,000 after buying an additional 845,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $112,071,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,269. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.