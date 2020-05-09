Creative Planning Has $440.41 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Creative Planning decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,897,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 865,340 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Creative Planning owned approximately 2.90% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $440,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $112.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,694. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.97 and its 200-day moving average is $113.67.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

