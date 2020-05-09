Creative Planning Has $51.56 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Creative Planning decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $51,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 18,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,865.6% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 85,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after buying an additional 83,966 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,322. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $192.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.