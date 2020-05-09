Creative Planning Has $716.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,254,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,034 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.5% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Creative Planning owned about 2.80% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $716,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of VNQ traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.99. 6,239,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,307,849. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

