Creative Planning Increases Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 187.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 925,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604,077 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $22,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 286,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 32,657 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,887,000.

SCHC traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $27.39. 417,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,972. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

