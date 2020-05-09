Creative Planning Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1,513.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,449,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,111,582 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $229,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.21. 588,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,675. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.77.

