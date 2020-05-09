Creative Planning Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,154,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702,480 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 8.3% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Creative Planning owned about 3.84% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $2,338,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32,355 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 116,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,382,000 after purchasing an additional 105,382 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 209,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.90. 12,044,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,415,645. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

