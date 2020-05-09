Creative Planning Purchases 165,096 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,096 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.29% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $18,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 940.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,960.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $2.25 on Friday, reaching $60.32. 1,266,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,814. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day moving average of $67.89. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

