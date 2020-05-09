Creative Planning Purchases 223,705 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,705 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.11% of Altice USA worth $15,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 707,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,331,000 after purchasing an additional 95,602 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,142,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Altice USA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $53,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,406,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,469,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,498. Altice USA Inc has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $31.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 93.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Altice USA had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

