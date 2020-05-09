Creative Planning Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,740,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911,880 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Creative Planning owned about 2.87% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $212,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.88. 1,154,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,419. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.11.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.