Creative Planning Sells 12,935 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,935 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.38% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $27,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,979,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,096,000 after acquiring an additional 523,937 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,751.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746,543 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,553,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,553,000 after purchasing an additional 79,605 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,421,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,562,000 after purchasing an additional 123,973 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,240,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,531,000 after purchasing an additional 319,680 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.05. 891,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,397. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.13 and its 200 day moving average is $107.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

