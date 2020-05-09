Creative Planning Sells 3,229 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Creative Planning lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $378.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $359.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

