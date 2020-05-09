Creative Planning Sells 3,790 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $20,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after buying an additional 6,655,249 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $160,969,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $65,281,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 106,935.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 146,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after purchasing an additional 146,501 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $20,735,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,461. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.98. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

