Creative Planning Sells 43,017 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,017 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $16,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 70.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.74. 8,419,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,784,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.06. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $53.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

