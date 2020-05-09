Creative Planning Sells 4,695,717 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,872,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,695,717 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $143,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,382,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60,566.7% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 27,255 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,681,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,021,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.27. 6,580,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average is $59.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.