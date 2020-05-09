Creative Planning Sells 6,564,463 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Creative Planning cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 35.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,151,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,564,463 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $407,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.50. 16,326,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,940,322. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average of $40.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

