Creative Planning Sells 8,795 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,795 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,465,075,000 after purchasing an additional 134,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,384,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,653,020,000 after purchasing an additional 282,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,158,000 after purchasing an additional 550,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $877,754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,168,000 after purchasing an additional 108,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,889 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMM traded up $2.77 on Friday, reaching $148.51. 2,155,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.52. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. 3M’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.