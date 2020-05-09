Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) to Neutral

Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alumina from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alumina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS AWCMY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.00. 39,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,336. Alumina has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.02.

About Alumina

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

