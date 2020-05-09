Credit Suisse Group Upgrades KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) to “Outperform”

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PPRUY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of KERING S A/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

PPRUY stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.37. 76,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.83. KERING S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $67.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.67.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

