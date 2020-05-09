Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target decreased by SunTrust Banks from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Criteo from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Criteo from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.45.

CRTO stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,718. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. Criteo has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $592.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Criteo will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Criteo by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,899,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,882 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 979,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 161,905 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,499,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,319,000 after buying an additional 141,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

