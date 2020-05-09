Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT Lowered to $13.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Criteo from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.45.

CRTO traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. 275,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,718. Criteo has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $21.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Criteo will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

