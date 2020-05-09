Cryptoindex.com 100 Price Tops $0.37 (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market capitalization of $23.32 million and $5,190.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00003844 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00042792 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.63 or 0.03504484 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00055164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00031625 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001656 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

CIX100 is a token. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

