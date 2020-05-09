Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,740,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,863. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.64 and a 200-day moving average of $164.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Langenberg & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.38.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.