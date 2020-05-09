Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys 413,564 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 151.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413,564 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co comprises about 2.3% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $95,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

In related news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $2,071,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,197,641 shares in the company, valued at $18,355,534,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,960,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.74. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The company has a market capitalization of $146.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

