Cullen Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF)

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,992 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of BAESF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.29. 7,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,412. BAE Systems plc has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

