Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $139.59 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 138.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,276,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,482,308 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 3.4% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $139,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

PFE stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.22. 18,818,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,349,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

